Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Kava Profile