Kava Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00125092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00542014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00145121 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00266770 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Kava Token Profile