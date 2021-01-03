Kcash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Kcash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market cap of $7.75 million and $1.40 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

