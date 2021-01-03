Kcash Hits Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

