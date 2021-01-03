Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $277.33 or 0.00835696 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $55.47 million and $19.66 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00170572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00509177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00268266 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

