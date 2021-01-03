KekCoin Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 110.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $116,991.54 and $15.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded up 234.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017433 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007751 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002415 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

