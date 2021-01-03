Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $86.19 million and approximately $556,642.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

