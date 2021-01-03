Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $73,269.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00514868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00274114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

