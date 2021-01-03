Krios Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $829.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Krios has a market cap of $10.36 million and $829.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded 233.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00170572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00509177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00268266 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

