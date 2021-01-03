Kuai Token Price Tops $0.15 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.