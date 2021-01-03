Kusama (KSM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100.94 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Kusama has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $68.67 or 0.00211046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $581.66 million and $100.94 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

