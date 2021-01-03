Kyber Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.54 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $162.23 million and approximately $41.54 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

KNC is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,842,421 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

