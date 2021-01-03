Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $640.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

