Lambda Reaches One Day Volume of $10.67 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Lambda has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.83 million and $10.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,262,313,480 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

