Leadcoin (LDC) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $196,382.09 and approximately $505.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

LDC is a token. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.