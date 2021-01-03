Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits One Day Volume of $612.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $226,360.85 and approximately $612.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

Lisk Machine Learning Token Trading

Lisk Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

