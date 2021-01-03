Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $6,141.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 119.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00427997 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,307.42 or 0.97625704 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,427,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

