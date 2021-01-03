Lition Price Reaches $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin. Lition has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $386,087.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,185.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $944.98 or 0.02847548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00466242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.01217388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00413007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00177824 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

