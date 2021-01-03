LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Head to Head Survey

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 1.13% 12.02% 3.83% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveWorld and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $144.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $7.37 million 0.29 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.91 $462.50 million $5.03 30.46

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

