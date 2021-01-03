LocalCoinSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,839.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $760,409.10 and approximately $10,839.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034572 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004824 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003041 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

