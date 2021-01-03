Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and $8.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

