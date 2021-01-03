Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $292.94 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $292.94 million and approximately $72.71 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,678,646 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.