Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

