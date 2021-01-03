LTO Network Market Capitalization Tops $38.97 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,734 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.