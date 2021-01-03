Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Cap of $250,118.87

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $250,118.87 and $117,650.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

