Lympo Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $223,414.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.02011480 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

