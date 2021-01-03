Maecenas Hits Market Cap of $151,711.26 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $151,711.26 and $608.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.