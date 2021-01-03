Maincoin Hits Market Capitalization of $992,633.10 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Maincoin has a market cap of $992,633.10 and approximately $16,523.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @



Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

