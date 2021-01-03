Mainframe Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. Mainframe has a total market cap of $24.91 million and $1.93 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.