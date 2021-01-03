Maker One Day Trading Volume Tops $110.44 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Maker has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, Radar Relay and BitMart. Maker has a total market capitalization of $679.56 million and approximately $110.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00021262 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,951 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BitMart, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, CoinMex, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

