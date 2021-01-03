MalwareChain Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $194,271.29 and $237.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00248941 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

