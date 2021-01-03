ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

