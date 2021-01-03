Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Marlin has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

