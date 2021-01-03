Marlin (POND) Price Down 41.8% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Marlin token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00549129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00147740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00268657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

