Maro (MARO) Hits Market Cap of $9.65 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Maro has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maro has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 919,355,226 coins and its circulating supply is 462,330,071 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

