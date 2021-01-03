Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 311,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

