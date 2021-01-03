Maverick Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,031.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $419,526.22 and approximately $5,031.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00123927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00173496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00516840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00271023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.