MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of MaxLinear worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 528,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of MXL opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.