Mchain (MAR) Trading Down 58% Over Last 7 Days

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 40.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 58% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $20,281.81 and approximately $76.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

