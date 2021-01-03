Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Medallia worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 222.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 789.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 921,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLA. ValuEngine lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.81. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,909 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,821 in the last quarter.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

