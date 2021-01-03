MediShares Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $164,296.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars.

