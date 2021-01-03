Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0336 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00450177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,357,968 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

