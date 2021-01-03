Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $11.14 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $397.88 or 0.01190114 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00268944 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

