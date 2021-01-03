Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $427.13 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $427.13 or 0.01291848 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $3.76 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00282829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001753 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

