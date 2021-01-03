MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 40% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $759,699.91 and $79,301.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

