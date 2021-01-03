Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $51,143.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,977,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

