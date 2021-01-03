Merculet Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $73,188.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,977,887 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

