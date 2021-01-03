Metacoin (MTC) Price Hits $0.0809 on Major Exchanges

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $86.72 million and $49,552.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.14 or 0.02031422 BTC.

About Metacoin

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

