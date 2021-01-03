Metal Market Cap Tops $26.37 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Metal has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $8.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

