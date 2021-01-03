Metaverse ETP Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $222,681.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $979.19 or 0.02957085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,589,828 coins and its circulating supply is 79,589,723 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

